Are Chatbots Really The Future Of Web Design?

Adrian Zumbrunnen was terrified of what conversational interfaces meant for him as a UX designer. “The conversational interface is scary,” he says. “Will I still have a place in this industry when pushing pixels around is no longer the thing that designers do?”

So Zumbrunnen decided to confront his fear head on. He redesigned his personal website so that it ran off a Quartz-style chatbot. Instead of navigating menus, the chatbot asks visitors what they want to do, tells jokes, gives users links to personally curated design stories on the web (with optional chatbot commentary!), and even lets them send Zumbrunnen emails, just by typing to it.

Adrian Zumbrunnen

Traffic was up 1000%, and in just 48 hours, he got over 250 emails from people chatting with the bot.



Zumbrunnen admits part of him just did it as a joke. “The basic idea of conversational interfaces is to talk to people where they already are, so for a personal website, this seemed like a totally stupid thing to do,” he says. But the visitors loved it. Traffic was up 1000%, and in just 48 hours, he got over 250 emails from people chatting with the bot–although Zumbrunnen admits there were a fair few of sexts in there. “People love to try to trick the bot.”

Sexts aside, the Zumbrunnen chatbot was a hit. Why did visitors love it so much? “What I discovered building a chatbot was that I could actually convey something that a traditional personal website never could, which is my character and personality,” he says. In other words, he created a virtual surrogate of himself. In the context of a personal website, a chatbot is a perfect fit, because the people who visit personal websites want to get to know you. And well-designed chatbots are the best way to do that.

Facebook

Interfaces With Personality

It’s not only indie designers like Zumbrunnen who are turning to chatbots to create surrogates of themselves. Big brands are pursuing the same approach. “Conversational interfaces (like chatbots) solve real UI/UX problems by making brands more human and approachable,” says Robert Hegeman, digital creative director at Siegel+Gale.

This is why Microsoft has gone as far as to announce that the operating system of the future isn’t Windows, but “conversation as a platform.” Meanwhile, Facebook is pushing chatbots so hard that CEO Mark Zuckerberg says they’re the key for businesses that want to sell to Messenger’s 900 million monthly users.

Kik

Microsoft and Facebook aren’t crazy. They recognize a real problem that chatbots (and recent advances in artificial intelligence) can solve.