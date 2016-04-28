This Architecture Firm Is Turning VR Into The Next Great Productivity Tool

Virtual reality is steadily spilling over into the design industry and is already changing how we create. The technology’s potential (and its limitations) for designers is what spurred the architecture firm NBBJ to collaborate with the startup Visual Vocal. Together, the two companies are building a virtual reality platform for architects, designed to make it easier to collaborate and make decisions about projects.

In the architectural realm, one of the biggest challenges is getting feedback from clients and integrating that into a workable design. Take a project at the scale of Samsung’s new Silicon Valley campus, which NBBJ designed. It involved dozens of people, all with varying fluency in architecture. Just getting everyone in a meeting to discuss one of likely hundreds of design decisions is time consuming and difficult. Plus, using visual devices like renderings, floor plans, and models isn’t always an effective way to convey spaces.

Enter virtual reality, a technology that offers people the experience of being in a 3-D environment.

While using virtual reality as an architectural presentation tool is gaining steam, what NBBJ and Visual Vocal realized was there wasn’t an effective way to integrate it with existing workflows. You could create a beautiful model, but how do you get that model to clients? How do clients interact with the model? How do you take what you learned from showing a client a VR model and incorporate that into the design? NBBJ decided to incubate its own tool to help fill those gaps.

“A lot of the buzz you see about VR, in my opinion, is by geeks for geeks.”

“I’m a big believer in the transformative potential of these immersive augmented reality systems,” John SanGiovanni, one of Visual Vocal’s cofounders and a Microsoft Research alum, says. “What we’re interested in is, how do we use this as a tool for productivity and communication? A lot of the buzz you see about VR, in my opinion, is by geeks for geeks. There’s a huge opportunity to use it as a tool for communication and collaboration particularly in domains that live and breathe around 3-D data sets, like architecture, construction, aerospace, and molecular biology.”

Visual Vocal is a cloud-based platform that wants to democratize VR hardware by using your phone as the computer, rather than an expensive headset with a processor. Its developers figured that smartphone technology has become so advanced that it can already support VR-quality graphics, and since they’re usually outfitted with accelerometers to detect motion, users don’t really need separate controllers to navigate through a 3-D space. Plus, VR viewers like Google Cardboard are cheap and easy to get. With just a phone, an app, and a viewer, anyone could easily view a virtual environment from anywhere in the world–no need to invest in an expensive Samsung Gear VR headset or Oculus Rift.

Architects are already designing in 3-D, so it’s a natural transition to VR-based presentations. To use the tool, architects program their model with the options stakeholders need to address a project decision. In the scenario I tested, which was based on a real NBBJ project, it was deciding what kind of cross-bracing should be used for an open atrium.