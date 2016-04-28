7 Ways You Can Be Your Own Career Coach

At some point during your career, you may feel the need for a little extra motivation, insight, or accountability. For many, the solution is to hire a professional coach who can help you move in the direction you want. IBISWorld’s 2015 Business Coaching report estimates that the sector has grown to $11 billion annually in the U.S.

But what if you’re not ready—or willing—to add your cash to that pool? Is it possible to coach yourself?

Yes, says career coach Susan Bernstein, PhD, who is based near San Francisco. While it can be enormously helpful to have a dedicated professional focused on helping you achieve your goals, there are a number of principles you can apply yourself in order to reap the rewards. Here are seven actions you can incorporate.

A good coach helps you take inventory of where you are versus where you want to be, says Bernstein. But chances are that you have a good idea of that yourself. Think about the areas of your life where you’re stuck or dissatisfied. What will it take to make you happy or fulfilled? What specific goals do you want to achieve? Think about where you want your life to change or improve, being as specific as possible, and think about the actions and behaviors that are going to need to happen to get there, she says.

When you don’t have a coach helping you track where you are and where you’re going, a journal can be an invaluable tool, Bernstein says. Not only will it give you a place to write down your goals and the steps you need to take to achieve them, but it will also help you track how far you’ve come. Detailing actions and feelings in a journal lets you analyze them later when you’ve had some time to get perspective and can be objective about your actions. A journal can also help you sort out complicated feelings and track the actions and behaviors that are working for you—and those that aren’t.

“Notice your thoughts and emotions around the things that you’re tracking and track metrics [how you’re measuring success],” she says.

Some people have a promotion focus and others have a prevention focus, and it’s important to know where you fall, says Harrison Monarth, CEO and founder of executive coaching firm GuruMaker Executive Development Inc. and author of 360 Degrees of Influence. A promotion focus means that you’re motivated by becoming better, while others are motivated by fear of losing something they have.