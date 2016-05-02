What Causes Uncomfortable Work Conversations And How To Avoid Them

In 2010, researchers at Harvard Medical School and the University of Boston found that the U.S. medical industry wastes over $12 billion per year thanks to inefficiencies caused by poor communication.

You probably don’t need a study to tell you why good communication is so important in the workplace, though. At best, it heads off conflicts and keeps everyone working together–productively and happily. Other studies (for good measure) have shown how communication plays a direct role in boosting employee satisfaction and avoiding burnout.

Even trying to lighten the mood can do damage when it’s done wrong.

So it follows that, at worst, bad communication can be a major source of stress, discomfort, and even employee attrition. But not all uncomfortable work conversations are necessarily bad–they might just signal that it’s time to make some improvements in how your team members communicate with one another. Here’s how.

Unfortunately, poor communication is the norm in many businesses. Typical workplace conversations have been found to contain four times as much rehashing of past problems and assigning of blame as they do present-day and forward-looking solutions. This leads to an atmosphere of fear and tension, and increases the number of uncomfortable conversations employees are likely to have. Before long, a combative mentality pervades your office, preventing basic cooperation from occurring.

Under these conditions, even trying to lighten the mood can do damage when it’s done wrong. Deliberately injecting humor might feel like a smart move, and mere light banter, to the person doing it, but it might make others bristle. Worse yet, trying to be the optimistic joker in a tense work environment can even make others suspicious that you’re being manipulative.

This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t crack jokes–far from it–it’s just about knowing when the circumstances are conducive to having a chuckle, and when they aren’t.

Generally speaking, positive communication is something that you can model and teach from a position of leadership. Here’s a good rule of thumb: If you find yourself using negative or cynical humor, assigning blame, or focusing on the past, then stop and rethink. What you consider a casual conversation might not be received that way.