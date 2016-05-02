How I’ve Learned To Thrive With The Loneliness Of Self-Employment

One of the questions I get most as an independent creative is, “Don’t you get lonely?” Frankly, not often–I happily spend most of my days working alone, save when I ask my dog whether a font choice is too sassy or sterile or whatever (he often falls asleep during these conversations).

That’s not to say I don’t feel the crushing anxiety of operating in my own bubble. There are plenty of Friday Night Lights–worthy pep talks playing on loop in my head. But some degree of solitude is inevitable. The better and more focused we get at doing what we do as independent workers, there are fewer people who understand what that’s like.

Building something new might leave us feeling alone and invisible, but that solitude is everything–especially when it comes to creativity.

There are too many people who keep their passions at arm’s length, simply because they’re terrified of being alone. It’s a valid fear but a limiting one. We need more people who aren’t afraid to tell stories, build tools, and change communities. By embracing solitude, we give each other the permission to reach for what we really want, to fill the tiny voids we see in the world.

Here’s how I’ve learned to do that.

At the beginning of your experience working for yourself, projects are easy to dismiss–too hard, too silly, already done by someone more famous or impressive than you. And it isn’t just you. Other people are also pretty quick to tell you an idea is stupid. It’s seldom out of malice, but rather a well-meaning attempt to keep you from wasting your time. Still, the wolves of public opinion can begin to circle, rattling you to the point of not starting at all.

An idea, all on its own, is difficult to evaluate. You have to put it on paper to figure out what it really is; imagination only takes us so far. There’s a reason the startup world has created so-called “startup incubators.” Little glints of inspiration, if properly nourished, can have big results.