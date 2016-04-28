How Working At The Same Company For 34 Years Made Me A Better CEO

When I was a freshman in college, I took a job as a bookseller at Barnes & Noble during my college’s winter field-work term. My friends were taking unpaid internships in theater or marine biology, but I needed the cash–something that wouldn’t surprise most undergrads today.

This part, however, might: I was still working at the company 34 years later. All that time spent at a single employer taught me some crucial lessons that served me well when I finally took the leap and joined an ed-tech company, Flat World Education, where I’m now CEO.

With the right company and the right internal opportunities, you can find personal and professional growth that you simply can’t by job hopping.

As millennials have entered the workforce over the past decade, we’ve seen story after story chronicling their job-hopping tendencies, the decline of the traditional corporate ladder, and the emergence of the gig economy. A recent Deloitte survey noted that only 16% of millennials see themselves with their current employer a decade from now. In 2012, Fast Company wrote about the “four-year career”; by 2016, it was down to three.

Some claim this shift is a myth (younger workers have always switched jobs more frequently); others ascribe it to everything from apathy and disloyalty to ambition and entrepreneurialism. They’ve bemoaned the cost of training for companies and celebrated younger workers’ supposed impatience for paying their dues or settling for unfulfilling jobs. Whatever the reason, the traditional stigma toward frequent job hopping is fast declining.

It’s true that changing jobs regularly has its advantages, particularly in terms of gaining a broad perspective, acquiring new skills, building a network, and developing comfort with risk taking.

But it isn’t true that those things are impossible when you stay at one employer. With the right company and the right internal opportunities, you can find personal and professional growth that you simply can’t by job hopping. Here are three of those lessons that have served me well in my later career, especially as a CEO.

Today, many of us are measured by nearly instantaneous quantitative metrics. With simple tools and dashboards, you can see if your subject lines get people to open your newsletters, or you can evaluate the effectiveness of a pricing change and adjust your approach right away.