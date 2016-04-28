A Foolproof Guide For Handling Condescending Coworkers

Recently, a marketing firm called to solicit my business. They wanted me to sign up for their services, which included an online forum to produce and market classes based on my content. The young marketing rep was explaining all the features and benefits to me. Among them was a commitment to help produce social media posts, he explained, asking me in a rather condescending tone , “Do you know what social media is, Lea?” Could he have been more patronizing—or less informed about his potential customer?

Passive-aggressive behavior is meant to put you in your place, even though it’s often disguised as reasonable or friendly.

It was a good reminder that unfortunately we don’t always get to collaborate with people who have mastered the nuances of communication in the workplace. Maybe you know a colleague who regularly employs a similar kind of verbal smackdown. This type of passive-aggressive behavior is meant to put you in your place, even though it’s often disguised as reasonable or friendly. Think of it as sugarcoated antagonism.

Patronizing people talk down to you. Their goal is to feel superior at your expense, resulting in you feeling belittled and inferior. You need a good game plan to defend against this type of behavior—or else your self-confidence is going to take a big hit.

Try one of these strategies to keep your cool and not sink to the level of the offending party.

First and foremost, keep calm and carry on, as they say. If you take things personally, it’ll feel like this person is attacking you, and in turn, you’ll trigger a fear response mechanism in your brain.

When that happens you tend to make less clear and logical decisions, and you resort to more emotional ones. Remember, this person might be trying to provoke you. And if you let her, say, by lashing out to defend yourself and telling her what a jerk she is, you’ll just be playing right into her hands. Be calm, positive, and never underestimate the power of kindness in a negative situation.

You can address bad office behavior by telling people when their actions are not okay with you. Calmly and professionally call out the patronizing person without without making a scene or being dramatic by pointedly yet politely saying, “Gee, that comment sounded a bit condescending to me. Mind dropping the attitude?” Hopefully, he takes you up on the do-over opportunity.