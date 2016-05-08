The San Francisco Giants Want To Bring Fans Closer To The Action With VR

When Willie Mays, one of the five greatest players in baseball history, took to the field at AT&T Park in San Francisco on April 7, more than 43,000 Giants fans watched from the stands as he waved his cap and soaked in their adulation.

Now, Giants fans can witness The Say Hey Kid’s on-field appearance during Opening Day ceremonies from a much closer vantage point, thanks to virtual reality.

The Giants are the latest pro team to try out virtual reality, joining other Major League Baseball teams like the Tampa Bay Rays. The NBA, NFL, and NHL have all made their own forays in the VR world, too. The Giants think there may be potential in a consumer technology that is expected to be worth $30 billion by 2020.

For many fans, the next best thing to being at a game in person is up-close virtual access to their favorite players. For example, imagine lying on the ground in between 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner and a catcher as MadBum threw a Spring Training pitch. Or imagine standing directly behind a Giants hitter in a batting cage, your view so close that his bat seems to almost graze your nose on the back-swing. Or maybe you want to ride with star closer Sergio Romo as he drives to the ballpark?

Those are the kinds of experiences included in a series of VR videos that have been produced for the Giants by Jaunt, a leading virtual reality technology company that has received $65 million in funding from Disney.

On Opening Day, fans got their first look at the product at a cafe behind the left field bleachers. For many participants, it was the first time they had ever seen virtual reality.

“Oh, man, it was awesome,” said Anthony Ramirez of Oakland, the first Giants fan to try out the team’s spring training VR experience. “I didn’t even know what I was getting into….Oh, man, you’re on the field. I was trying to take it all in, looking up, looking down. That was awesome.”