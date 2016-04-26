30 Years After Chernobyl, This VR Project Brings You Inside The Disaster

Thirty years ago today, one of the worst environmental disasters in history shocked people worldwide: the explosion of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Ukraine.

The resulting cloud of radiation spread to Western Europe, and permanently poisoned the area around the plant, which was soon covered in a giant concrete sarcophagus. Still, many emergency workers died trying to clean the site.

A new virtual reality documentary is aiming to bring you back to that frightening day in 1986, and lets you explore the ghostly area that to this day is a reminder of the dangers of nuclear power. Check out this short VR video made to help raise money for the full-scale film project: