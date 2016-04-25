Encryption Fight: How Many Times Can The Government Cry Wolf?

In two high-profile cases now, the government has gone to court to force Apple to help break into a criminal’s iPhone—only to abandon its legal effort at the eleventh hour before a crucial hearing or filing deadline.

In the much-publicized San Bernardino case, the FBI announced it would abandon its cause because an unnamed third party had come forward with a way to crack the iPhone of gunman Syed Farook without Apple’s help.

Then in a Brooklyn case, the Justice Department abandoned its request for a court order after Jun Feng, a convicted drug trafficker, provided his passcode when the feds asked him for it. Emily Pierce, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said the DOJ had asked Feng for the passcode much earlier and that he claimed to have forgotten it.

Some have speculated that the two cases are part of a larger plan. The government, the thinking goes, is trying to establish a precedent for compelling tech companies like Apple to provide a “backdoor” or “skeleton key” to encrypted data their customers store in their devices or apps. Government agencies like the FBI and the Justice Department would like to be able to easily obtain a court order—underpinned by the 1789 All Writs Act—compelling tech companies to cooperate with authorities.

Pierce denies that such a strategy exists.

“As we have said previously, these cases have never been about setting a court precedent,” Pierce said in a statement after the DOJ abandoned the Brooklyn case last week. “They are about law enforcement’s ability and need to access evidence on devices pursuant to lawful court orders and search warrants.”

Meanwhile, an FBI spokesman stresses that his agency has been talking about these challenges for the past 18 months in speeches, Congressional testimonies, and other forums. Authorities contend that digital spaces like phones are “going dark” as tech companies shut off access to law enforcement by deploying stronger encryption in their products.