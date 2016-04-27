Is A $15 National Minimum Wage Actually Feasible?

On November 29, 2012, New York City’s fast food workers took to the streets to demand fair pay. It was the beginning of a movement dubbed “Fight for $15.” The employees earned anywhere from $7.50 to $8.50, which put them below the poverty line. Though the protests received national coverage, many thought such a drastic wage increase to be a pipe dream. And, indeed, according to the New York Times’ coverage of the event four years ago, only “several dozen protestors” were on the streets.

Now things are changing. Earlier this month New York State’s legislature passed a plan that would raise New York City’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2018, and have the rest of the state’s minimum hourly wage rise to at least $12.50. Similarly, California passed a new minimum wage bill, which will have the entire state seeing a boost to $15 an hour by 2022.

Of course, New York and California aren’t the most representative of all the other states. For one, both San Francisco and New York City are some of the most expensive cities in the country to live in. Thus, low-paid workers in these locales are in more urgent need of reform. More, both states have been known to pass more progressive laws. California, for instance, is one of the few states that offers state-wide paid family leave for private sector employees, and New York is actively pushing for similar legislation.

Do these momentous changes mean the entire country will follow suit? Experts, advocates, and pundits are divided. At the very least, however, widespread minimum wage reform is on the horizon. What it will take to enact such widespread changes remains to be seen.

“There’s now a much broader recognition that paychecks for most of the workforce are not keeping up with growth and the cost of living.”

Paul Sonn, general counsel at the National Employment Law Project (NELP), which advocates for policies that would impact the U.S.’s low-paid workers, thinks bills like New York’s and California’s are only the beginning. “Since the recession, there’s now a much broader recognition that paychecks for most of the workforce are not keeping up with growth and the cost of living,” he says. Most Americans, adds Soon, are “economically insecure.”

Thus, organizations like NELP have been working for years trying to bring about change. The beginning, says Sonn, were grassroots campaigns like New York’s Fight for $15. But these have spilled over into a national conversation.