Get A First-Person Look At Helping The World’s Poorest Children

WHO: Save the Children, adam&eveDDB

WHY WE CARE: A new spin on the humanitarian PSA, putting viewers in the shoes of aid workers in places like Jordan, Mexico, Bangladesh, Kenya, and an ebola emergency treatment centre in Sierra Leone. The spot also launches the Every Last Child report, that warns while progress has been made, children from discriminated groups are still consistently overlooked, despite being the most at risk.

In a statement, adam&eveDDB joint managing director Mat Goff said the ad is gritty and breathless because it’s real. “The work Save the Children does on the ground is dangerous, hard, and frightening but that is what it takes to reach the children ignored by governments, ostracized by society, and stuck in extreme poverty,” said Goff. “Save the Children workers are out there right now doing all of this in countries over the world.”