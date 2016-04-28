5 Ways Marijuana Will Change As It Becomes A Mainstream Product

The mainstreaming of marijuana is well underway. You can see it in the Keurig-type vape pods , the lifestyle brands , and the handbags . You can see it in how people talk about it openly, and how strong majorities want it legalized .

And you can see it in actual legislation: 23 states and the District of Columbia already have some form of legality, and four states–California, Nevada, Arizona, and Massachusetts–could open the doors to recreational use this November.

Marijuana is losing its grungy, pothead, “gateway drug” reputation and becoming something more modern, artisanal, and premium, according to a new survey from Sparks & Honey, a trend-tracking agency, and High Times magazine.

“In many ways, our morality about marijuana is outpacing legislation,” says Sean Mahoney, S&H’s editorial director. “It’s an interesting time to see how culture is changing because of the changing views of marijuana, but also how culture is changing marijuana. It goes in both directions.”

Based on a survey of 1,000 people in states that have legalized pot (all had tried weed in the last five years), the report looks at how weed is coming out of the closet and how different groups view the drug. For example, men are more likely to use the term “marijuana” when discussing food (as in the recipes in this cookbook). Women are more likely to refer to “cannabis,” which has a more wholesome connotation than weed, ganja, or kush. More than 50% of people want to buy cannabis at the grocery store (good luck with that). And people interested in religion were quite likely to talk about marijuana online (18% of those according the survey)–certainly more than people working in religion.

Here are some trends the report sees expanding and deepening:

Cannabis will be packaged in easier-to-consume ways–whether it’s pre-dosed, or paired with other products like wine. “Cannabis-infused food products will create a new expectation of product labeling, alongside calorie and carb counts. Expect clear cannabis dosage and ingredient information,” the report says.