Flavor Is The Recipe For Love, According To New Knorr Campaign

The English nursery rhyme “Jack Sprat” is about a man who could not eat fat and his wife who could not eat lean meat. The inference being, this made them extra compatible because between them they “licked the platter clean.”

Giant food brand Knorr’s latest campaign is claiming that the opposite is true and that the more aligned food preferences are between partners or potential partners, then the stronger the attraction.

The “Love at First Taste” ad, by agency MullenLowe, was directed by Tatia Pilieva, director of the award-winning “First Kiss,” which has more than 113 million YouTube views. The new campaign is the result of insights gleaned from a large global research study conducted for the brand, and includes Pilieva’s film of a social experiment to test out the theory, as well as an interactive site for people to define their own “flavor profile.”

More than 12,000 people took part in the study conducted across 12 markets. It found that more than three-quarters (78%) of respondents would be more attracted to their partner if they enjoyed the same flavors, and that a third would be concerned about their long-term compatibility with a partner who only liked completely different flavors. Furthermore, one in three said that the flavor preference of a partner could stop them from dating.

Knorr Masterbrand senior global director Ukonwa Ojo says that the “Love at First Taste” route was just one of several the brand could have taken following the wide-ranging survey, which was not specifically aimed at relationships. “We learned a lot of things in that study about the role [flavor] plays in our lives and relationships,” she says. “There were a number of different ways we could have dramatized it. We just thought this was one of the more interesting and entertaining. But the message is the same, and that is ‘flavor is more powerful than you think.’”

The next step, Ojo explains, was to help people understand their “personal and unique relationship” with flavor. “Because if we do that then it will improve their experiences with food and cooking,“ she says.

In partnership with IBM, Knorr developed an online “flavor profiler,” which asks users a series of questions about taste preferences and allocates them one of 12 profiles. These range from “Spicy Rebel” to “Melty Indulger” and “Deep Sea Dreamer.” The brand can then make tailored recipe and product recommendations based on your profile.