  • dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Joel Beckerman, Founder & Lead Composer Of Man Made Music

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur meets up with composer, producer, and author Joel Beckerman at his successful music and sound studio, Man Made Music. Today’s topics: How technology has changed music, balancing creativity and productivity, and why time off and time at work aren’t always so different from each other.

