Four Quick Tips For Speaking More Confidently

What does a confident speaker look like? Some people think projecting confidence means being upbeat, bold, and in your face.

That’s great if you’re looking to get attention from passing cars. But you aren’t a human neon sign, and you shouldn’t try to be. If you’re looking to get attention from senior leaders, you might want to reevaluate your approach; there’s a more understated way to do it–and do it well.

Business speaking isn’t about being flashy. It’s about being poised, balanced, and relevant. Here are three ways you can project confidence and sustain the attention of the decision makers who matter.

One of the surest ways to project confidence is to eliminate your “ahs,” “ers,” “you knows,” and other filler words. These are the phrases that threaten to break up the flow of your communication. Your rhythm becomes fragmented, and you get out of sync. What’s more, “ahs” and “ums” kill your credibility. Your audience may begin to wonder if you’re hesitating because you doubt your own message, making the confidence you’re trying to project appear feigned.

The solution to this problem is not to go to a word-for-word script and become completely mechanical. Instead, you need to connect with the rhythm of your speaking. Think about your words as a boat and your rhythm as the sea. To project confidence, you have to let your rhythm flow smoothly–not calm and flat, but not crashing either–gentle waves. Filler words are like choppy waters that interrupt your flow.

The good news? Eliminating them is not that difficult. By analyzing when your filler words tend to occur and adjusting accordingly, you’ll start to speak more fluently–which is one of the hallmarks of quiet, authentic confidence.

People who speak with confidence don’t focus on parts of their communication at the expense of others, they deliver an integrated whole. That’s because confident speakers don’t let “leaks” seep into the transmission–distracting behaviors that send competing signals. Do I pay attention to your facial twitches or to your message? To project confidence, you need to be blended, integrated, and in sync.