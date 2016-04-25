Why Some Movie Endings Are Just Way Better Than Others

WHO: Film-obsessed YouTubers, Now You See It.

WHY WE CARE: While it’s clearly more satisfying to walk out a movie that stuck the landing, rather than one that just kinda went through the motions, this video pinpoints the sometimes subtle elements that make up that distinction. The crew from Now You See It starts by comparing the final shots of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Gus van Sant’s 1998 remake to show why one is far more powerful and upsetting than the other. (Co.Create is pretty certain you can guess which one is which.) The rest of the video examines some of the greatest endings ever, and encompasses several types of ending, to give a broad overview of what makes them work well. Now where’s the video on how best to end quick hit blog posts?