A Good-Looking Solution To The Bike Commuter’s Conundrum

By now, we all know the benefits of commuting by bike. Better for your body, easier on the environment, plus it’s pretty fun to fly through gridlocked streets. But there’s one caveat: Carrying along everything you need for work is a logistical challenge–not to mention a stylistic conundrum.

Backpacks, good as they are for all-purpose use, leave you sweaty and give you a higher center of gravity. Messenger bags tend to slide around. The other option is a pannier–a bag that’s slung over the back of a bike–which is usually too bulky to bring with you into a meeting and requires extra hardware to hold it.

Jaar, a startup based in L.A., has a solution: a compact bag that hangs over your bike’s crossbar.

The LA001–which launched on Kickstarter for $275 each–is made from water-resistant waxed canvas and has vegetable-tanned leather handles and straps and wool felt lining. It’s large enough to hold a laptop, book, wallet, sunglasses, and more. When it’s not hitched to a bike, it carries like a briefcase. And in the words of the designers, it “keeps you looking sexy.” Now how about a handsome helmet to match?