How Dyson Invented A $399 Hairdryer With Nuclear Tech

As you’d expect of any new Dyson product, the Supersonic, which retails for $399, is very expensive, intensely engineered, and comes on the heels of a very long development process. But it sure is nice. “I’ve spent four years trying to get this quiet,” says Tom Crawford, head of the new product’s development, while holding the gadget in a hands-on for Co.Design. The quiet of the thing when turned on at full blast is indeed surprising. The gadget also runs at 73 DB, compared to 80 DB. (Since the decibel scale is logarithmic, a reduction of 7 DB means about 60% less noise.) Even more noticeable is the form factor, which resembles a handheld Dyson fan. Like that fan, the hairdryer sucks in air at the base, then the fan sends it rushing out a thin opening at the edge of the circular rim. The angle of that rim’s face then focuses the air into a carefully calibrated stream.

Air gets taken in from the base and blown out in a focused stream through the front of the perpendicular ring. In doing so, it pulls along more air, multiplying the volume of air that the user feels.

Both the quietness and the unusual shape are the direct outcome of what makes the hairdryer special, and expensive: A tiny bespoke digital motor, which Dyson claims is 300% more powerful than those of the most powerful hairdryers on the market.

Getting the motor right meant actually working backward. The Dyson team didn’t start with the motor, rather, they settled on a form factor and a size that felt good in the hand. “Your hands can detect even a half millimeter different in size,” explains Crawford. And so every minute adjustment mattered. Once the form factor was right, Dyson worked to engineer the motor.

A sampling of the hundreds of prototypes used to develop the dryer. Image: Dyson

A Big Investment and Nuclear Technology

Dyson’s first ideas about the form factor were borrowed from the wraparound handles of the company’s handheld vacuums. But all these designs—which would have been fine for handheld vacuums, which you hold a steady angle—were awkward for a hairdryer, because you maneuver a hairdryer in all different directions, with a wide range in precision. Dyson’s designers eventually realized that for the hairdryer to feel more like an extension of your hand, its weight had to be right on the centerline of the device. The motor therefore had to be at the top of the handle.

Here you can see the motor in the handle. Image: Dyson

There probably aren’t many companies in the world that could have identified the right form factor, and designed a digital motor around it. But that capability speaks to an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars, years in the making. Ever since its first handheld vacuums, Dyson has laser-focused on creating smaller and more powerful digital motors—both because they allow for better handheld vacuums, and because better motors allow them to rapidly expand the types of products they make. Dyson expects to launch 100 new products in the next four years, with a significant number in new categories according to Dyson’s CEO, Max Conze. Already, devices other than full-size vacuums have gone from 20% of the company’s business five years ago, to 80% today.

For the Supersonic, digital motors offer specific advantages. Because this one can get up to full speed in a mere .3 seconds, the electricity that would otherwise be expended spinning the motor up can be almost instantaneously devoted to the resistance element that generates heat—thus, the Supersonic spews hot air almost immediately after it’s turned on. Of course, heat can actually damage your hair very quickly, so Dyson created a computer chip that dynamically changes how much power the device is drawing, so that it always spews hot air in a very narrow temperature range.