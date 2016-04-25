Idris Elba Asks People “What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?”

WHAT: Purdey’s once again puts Elba in a life coach role, trying to convince adults of all ages that it’s never too late for those dreams.

WHO: Purdey’s, Iris Worldwide

WHY WE CARE: This is a follow-up to Elba’s initial spot for Purdey’s that launched the Thrive On campaign, and in which he riffed on how he faces the challenges life throws at us all. (Simply being Idris Elba must help, surely?)

The theme continues in this new film in which Elba challenges a series of people, all adults and some quite elderly, with, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” He helps one dreamer accomplish just that, and even though it’s obvious what’s coming, it is still disarming to see it happen. In any other hands this may have been just another ad-spirational marketing ploy, but scoring a major star of Elba’s obvious fame and charm will certainly get Purdey’s noticed.