The Wildlife In Chernobyl Might Be Radioactive–But It Seems To Be Thriving

Thirty years ago, when the Chernobyl disaster rained radioactive isotopes of plutonium, cesium, and strontium on the surrounding Red Forest, hundreds of acres of trees died within days. Today, some hot spots are still 100 times more radioactive than normal. But the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone no longer looks like a wasteland–and a new study suggests that some wildlife is thriving there.

In large part, that’s because humans are gone: because of the dangers of the fallout, people were evacuated from an area larger than 600 square miles. Many of the 250 communities that were emptied were also bulldozed to the ground. And the some of the animals that were dwindling before the accident–wolves, foxes, boars–seem to have increased in number, despite the fact that they were living with radiation.

It became an accidental (and less than ideal) nature reserve. “It is well established that many large mammals, and large carnivores in particular, generally thrive when provided sufficiently large areas of land where they are buffered from the pressures of human activity, especially the loss and degradation of habitat,” says James Beasley, of the University of Georgia researchers who led the study.

Before the disaster, some animals were hunted, and others lived in fragmented habitats, disturbed by farming, forestry, and human settlements. Now, without those pressures, they’ve come back. In the new study, the researchers set up remote cameras at 94 sites within the exclusion zone, added scents to attract carnivores, and counted the animals who came by over five weeks. Even in the areas that are still extremely contaminated, there were large populations of wildlife.

“The effects of everyday human activities are worse for many species of wildlife than any potential effects of radiation.”

“Collectively these data suggest the exclusion zone can support abundant and self-sustaining populations of a multitude of species,” says Beasley. “However, it is important to note that these studies don’t suggest radiation is good for wildlife. Rather, that the effects of everyday human activities are worse for many species of wildlife than any potential effects of radiation.”

Another team of researchers, who have been traveling to the area for 15 years, have published studies documenting some of those effects: some animals developed tumors and other abnormalities, while others showed decreased fertility and shorter lifespans. (Some of these findings, however, have been controversial, and disputed by other researchers.) They also found fewer animals in the most radioactive areas.

“When you look at the less radioactive areas, the clean areas that are inside the zone, and they’re vast areas that are populated, things seem to be relatively normal there,” says one of the researchers, Timothy Mousseau from the University of South Carolina. “It’s when you start to focus in on those more radioactive areas that you see there is this decline in numbers.”