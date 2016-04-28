Why It’s Better To Work With Someone Who Is Your Polar Opposite

When it comes to love, opposites attract, but in business, the tendency can be to gravitate toward people who are similar. Having others agree with and support you feels energizing, but it can also be limiting, says Peter Arvai, CEO of the presentation software provider Prezi .

He and cofounders Péter (HP) Halácsy and Adam Somlai-Fischer have very different personalities: “Adam is a creative genius but he also needs a lot of time alone, sitting in his room tinkering with ideas,” Arvai says. “HP is a party guy, and he’s helped organize community events throughout his career. I straddle those two extremes, neither yearning to be party guy nor wanting to be sitting alone and thinking.”

The differences have created situations and strengths that Arvai credits for helping the trio grow their company to 60 million users.

“Adam always creates delightful experiences for users, and that comes from spending time by himself,” says Arvai. “HP has a way of finding shortcuts and thinking differently about any challenge, and that helps keep us on our toes. I focus on the bigger picture, and that’s where I help the team.”

In fact, partners who are polar opposites can strike the perfect balance for an effective and successful business, says Ruth Palacio, a corporate trainer who specializes in teaching respect in the workplace. “Understanding the value of what each partner possesses, and respecting the differences of one another are two main ingredients necessary for a successful business partnership,” she says. “A third is setting a clear structure outlining each partner’s role and specific function based on their identified strengths.”

“You go through phases of infatuation where you admire the differences, but it’s easy to end up disillusioned.”

As a company grows, roles can change, too, and it’s important to communicate about how to best leverage each other’s strengths. Prezi recently experienced this with Halácsy, who is the chief technical officer. “HP went from an operative role to a strategic and less involved role,” says Arvai. “We could have been worried that he would leave Prezi, but we sat down and found areas that are exciting for him. Now he’s spending time at conferences speaking about Prezi.”

A combination of personalities will provide a combination of points of view, and that can bring challenges. “The best resemblance to having this kind of setup is similar to a successful long-term relationship,” says Arvai. “You go through phases of infatuation where you admire the differences, but it’s easy to end up disillusioned.”