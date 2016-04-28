Driverless Buses Are Coming To Public-Transit-Phobic Beverly Hills

In Beverly Hills, like most of Southern California, people usually only take public transportation if they don’t have another choice. But the city thinks that can change if public transportation is fundamentally redesigned–and that’s one reason it’s planning to introduce a new network of self-driving electric shuttles.

The idea was sparked by a upcoming challenge: In about a decade, Beverly Hills will be getting two new stops on a local subway line that connects to downtown L.A. The city knew that there wouldn’t be an easy way for many people to reach the subway; unlike some other subway stops, neither will have a park-and-ride lot for commuters to leave cars.

“I think my initial thought was that this would be a terrific solution to the first and last mile challenge,” says John Mirisch, mayor of Beverly Hills. “But beyond that, it would provide point-to-point mobility to people in the city–which could take a lot of cars off the streets. Of course, in any place in Southern California, that’s a very good thing.”

In the new system, driverless shuttles will come on demand to riders, via an Uber-like app, using an algorithm to pick up other riders along the most convenient route.

“The problem with buses in the current transportation system that we have, at least in California, is that buses are really a second-class form of transportation,” says Mirisch. “It’s not a first choice for most people … Our goal is not only to change technologically the way that transportation works, but to change the way that people look at public transit. We’d love to make it a first choice.”

Other cities have experimented with on-demand public transit, though none with the self-driving variety. In Helsinki, the city launched a popular service called Kutsuplus that worked in a similar way, as part of a bigger plan to begin to eliminate driving.

In Helsinki, the idea ran into challenges–even though people loved it, there wasn’t quite enough ridership to keep it going. Shortly after a related (but very expensive) startup launched in San Francisco, it also failed. It isn’t clear yet how similar programs will ultimately fare in cities such as Boston. But self-driving buses might make low ridership less of an issue, because they’ll be cheaper to operate.