What Does The New CRISPR-Edited Mushroom Mean For Agriculture?

The mushrooms of the future may last a little longer on the shelf, and a certain type of corn will have better yields. The white button mushroom and waxy corn were the first foods edited with CRISPR-Cas9 –a gene-editing technique–to get a pass from the USDA: the agency won’t regulate them before they can be sold.

CRISPR makes it simple to target a gene and delete it, or paste in another. By snipping a gene out of the mushroom’s genome, a researcher from Penn State was able to develop a new variety with less activity from the enzyme that makes white mushrooms turn brown if they’re cut.

Penn State–the only university that still has mushroom professors–was approached by the CEO of a mushroom company, who was worried about the problem of browning, which causes food waste both in the industry and when consumers take mushrooms home.

“When the industry is picking mushrooms, they have to handle them very carefully,” says Yinong Yang, the plant pathologist at Penn State who developed the mushroom. “Even for retail–let’s say, those sliced mushrooms–it will help, because even after a few days, when they are still good, they start browning.”

Yang points out the mushroom will eventually brown–it’s an “anti-browning” mushroom, but it still does change color after time. “We reduced the enzyme activity by 30% or a little more,” he says. “You need more to keep it white. But you can’t eliminate all enzyme activity, because that is not necessarily good … if you totally eliminate it, you might have detrimental effects, like the mushroom may not grow well, or may be susceptible to pathogens, things like that.”

The common white button mushroom, which is produced mainly in Pennsylvania, was actually cultivated after a mushroom farmer in the 1920s discovered some all-white mushrooms in his mushroom bed. In other words, it was a chance mutation that happened to reduce enzyme activity.

The new version of the mushroom is functionally no different than something that might have also mutated naturally. But CRISPR made the change simpler. “It would be hard to find this kind of mutation, because the mutation on the surface is a little easier to spot,” Yang says. “For this one, you’d have to cut thousands of these mushrooms, and you probably won’t find it.”