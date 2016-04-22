China Shut Down Apple’s Book And Movie Services. What’s Next?

The New York Times reported Thursday that Apple’s iBooks Store and iTunes Movies were shut down in China at the request of the government, just six months after opening.

News of the closures come just as Apple prepares to announce earnings next week amid an iPhone market that’s been softening as developed markets reach saturation points. iPhone sales in China have buoyed up Apple’s financial results in recent quarters, and Apple is looking to China as its source of growth in future quarters.

Chinese consumers and businesses spent $59 billion on Apple products during the company’s last fiscal year, which ended in September 2015. Last October, Apple reported 99% year-over-year revenue growth in the country. CEO Tim Cook even said he thought Greater China would become would grow into “Apple’s top market in the world.” Greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, accounts for about 24% of Apple’s total revenue. Only the United States contributes more of Apple’s sales today.

Apple services like iBooks and iTunes Movies are revenue generators, but their main function, arguably, is to encourage people to buy Apple hardware. So the availability of services like e-books and online movies are crucial to the experience of using an iPhone or iPad. The absence of some services in China could seriously hurt device sales.

As the New York Times report highlights, the Chinese government has been relatively friendly to Apple in recent years, while other U.S. companies doing business there have faced tough scrutiny.

The iTunes Movies and iBooks Store closures also come just as the new low-priced ($399) iPhone SE is starting to make inroads in the Chinese market. The device had 3.4 million orders before launch, and is now selling enough to make local rivals like Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo feel the pain.

Complicating matters is the issue of encryption back doors. Apple is fighting against the U.S. government’s desire for a skeleton key that can unlock encrypted data on users’ iPhones. The Chinese government would like similar access to its citizens’ iPhones; it has, within the past two years, asked Apple to supply the iOS source code, a request Apple refused.