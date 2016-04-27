advertisement
  beside great leaders

The Kind Way To Success

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In honor of Administrative Professionals Day, FastCo Studios and Post-it® Brand take you behind-the-scenes at KIND BAR, where Chief Of Staff Julianna Storch shows us how she manages CEO Daniel Lubetzky’s hectic schedule.

