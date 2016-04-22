War Child Asks Your Mom To Make One More Sacrifice On Mother’s Day–Their Gift

WHO: War Child Canada, John St.

WHY WE CARE: It’s a good couple of weeks away, so starting to think about Mother’s Day now is the right thing to do. Forgoing a physical gift in favor of charity is always a nice thought, but done at the last minutes smacks of desperation. The campaign does well to tap into both a mother’s instinct to care for others, as well as fill her with pride at what a selfless, globally aware, and empathetic child they’ve raised. Plus, you don’t have to guess what size she is in anything. Win-win.