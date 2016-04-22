advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

War Child Asks Your Mom To Make One More Sacrifice On Mother’s Day–Their Gift

War Child Asks Your Mom To Make One More Sacrifice On Mother’s Day–Their Gift
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A charity campaign that asks moms to make one more sacrifice in a lifetime of them, but this time to benefit other mothers around the world.

WHO: War Child Canada, John St.

WHY WE CARE: It’s a good couple of weeks away, so starting to think about Mother’s Day now is the right thing to do. Forgoing a physical gift in favor of charity is always a nice thought, but done at the last minutes smacks of desperation. The campaign does well to tap into both a mother’s instinct to care for others, as well as fill her with pride at what a selfless, globally aware, and empathetic child they’ve raised. Plus, you don’t have to guess what size she is in anything. Win-win.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life