How Self-Driving Cars Could Revolutionize Road Trips

Driving on an open highway and exploring new territory evokes adventure and excitement. It’s no wonder that road trips are the plot line of some of the greatest films and books ever created and that there’s a resurgence of vacationers hitching Airstreams to their cars .

When Honda tapped independent creative director Morihiro Harano to tell a story about its autonomous driving technology, he focused in on that wanderlust–and how self-driving cars could make it a reality. To develop a series of concept vehicles for the project, Harano collaborated with the London-based industrial design studio Map, whose work he admired–along with the transit-focused ethos of its founders, Jay Osgerby and Edward Barber.

Called the Great Journey, the project centers around a souped-up vehicle that would enable a trip starting in the African Serengeti, winding through the Middle East’s sand dunes, over the Himalayan Mountains, across the Bering strait, and culminating in the Amazonian jungle. It’s essentially the same path of migration some anthropologists believe early humans took.

“My inspiration for this project came from a few things,” Harano says. “My son’s and my love for motorhomes–we built one together from Legos–the tiny house movement–I love architecture–and a road trip in Iceland for a shoot on a very long and wild road. When I learned about Honda’s autonomous driving technology, those four things are came together for me. I thought if we could make a comfortable motorhome with autonomous driving technology, I would love to live my rest of life on the road, moving, traveling, enjoying a very long road trip on this planet, being a kind of new nomad.”

Instead of talking about the technical specs that would make this type of journey possible, Harano wanted to communicate the experience–a trend that’s already driving the way auto brands speak about their vehicles and make abstract technology graspable. Autonomous driving is still a polarizing topic: while companies like Tesla and Google are preaching its virtues and working out the UX kinks that could make or break it, the public has been wary of the technology and concerned about safety.

By framing Honda’s technology as a tool for adventure, Harano wanted to table the techno speak and communicate in a language that everyone could understand.

“In the old days, cars symbolized individual freedom,” Harano says. “However with new services like Uber and Zipcar, the value and meaning of a car has changed dramatically for consumers. So it’s important in talking about new technologies like autonomous driving and fuel-cell not to explain how to improve the car as a product, but to work make society and our lives happier. In order to do communicate that for this project, we decided to work with designers who aren’t from a traditional automotive background.”