Your Chief Design Officer Is Not A Savior

Doubts about the business value of design are evaporating. Look at investments companies ranging from Google to GE have sunk into design. But methodologies on how to measure and improve design’s effectiveness are virtually nonexistent. To close that gap, we created the Design Maturity Survey , a tool that helps organizations evaluate their design maturity and, in doing so, devise strategies to strengthen the impact of design across the organization.

Since September 2015, when we launched the survey at the Design Management International Conference, people from more than 300 organizations have taken the survey, representing 36 different industries. And while it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about how individual industries compare, some patterns are starting to emerge, giving us unprecedented insights into how design is perceived across different seniority levels in organizations both large and small.

Organizations that scored high on hiring executive design talent had the lowest level of maturity.

Before I dive into the insights, let me give you a brief overview of the survey methodology. The Design Maturity Survey prompts people to quantify the maturity level of their design capabilities in five categories: empathy, mastery, character, performance, and impact. We scored each category to calculate an average design maturity level ranging from “initial” (1) to “design-driven” (5). The average design maturity score for all people who took the survey was 2.78, or slightly under the neutral “managed” level, and no organization scored lower than 2.1, suggesting that some level of maturity is perhaps required for people to even take an interest in the survey in the first place. In any case, the goal of the survey is not to determine the organization’s quantitative score but to provide reference points across the categories and over time. Hopefully, it offers a starting point for deep conversations about an organization’s priorities and pain points.

The highest maturity rating was given to organizations with fewer than 20 people. Survey participants from smaller organizations (under 100 people) consistently rated their organizations as more mature. The lowest maturity score was for organizations of around 1,500 employees. They ranked themselves lower than large corporations with more than 10,000 employees.

This result reinforces some ideas about the nimbleness and openness of small teams. Presumably, larger organizations struggle with entrenched processes, complex organizational structures, ambiguous politics, and hierarchical decision making. One possible interpretation for the fact that the largest organizations outperformed the medium-size ones is that the design teams in large companies are well established and have more leverage to impact the company’s overall direction.

Recommendation: If your company is stuck in the middle, think about how to organize your teams so that design has a clear voice across business practices and product teams.

People in mid-level positions tended to give their organizations the lowest maturity scores, while senior folks rated organizations significantly higher compared with everyone else. It is easy to jump to the conclusion that leadership is disconnected, but it could be equally plausible that executives have the best view of what really matters to the organization.