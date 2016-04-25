Which Degree Will Make You A Better Leader?

Just in time for graduation, reports are examining the economic prospects for the newly minted class of 2016 . But one thing is less obvious to both the graduates and their prospective employers: who will make the best leader?

A study from DDI, a global leadership consultancy, made a surprising discovery: Humanities graduates did better than MBAs in a number of areas essential to performing as a leader. As an earlier analysis of DDI’s data revealed, good leadership is rooted in successful conversations. Beyond interpersonal skills, those with humanities degrees had stronger entrepreneurial skills and were more results-oriented.

The U.S. Department of Education data indicates that the MBA is the most popular graduate degree, with over 188,000 students earning one during the academic year 2012-2013, the most recently measured year. During that same time, liberal arts and humanities was the most popular undergraduate degree, with 344,000 students earning one.

The cost of tuition for either can cost as much as six figures, even at public universities. But employers are increasingly demanding graduate degrees for positions that used to only require a bachelor’s. And while DDI’s study found that companies are compensating those who complete their MBA at a top college about 36% more than a candidate with a bachelor’s degree, they also found that a degree from an ivy league school doesn’t guarantee graduates with leadership skills.

DDI’s research was based on studying 15,000 leaders across 300 companies in 18 countries. First they compared the performance of undergraduate business degrees and MBA degree holders against eight skills:

financial acumen

business savvy

compelling communication

driving execution

driving for results

entrepreneurship

influence

inspiring excellence

Unsurprisingly, the MBA grads had better scores in financial acumen, but they also has strong business savvy and strategic decision making. Areas where they fell short were coaching, results orientation, and visionary leadership skills.

The latter, according to Evan Sinar, DDI’s chief scientist and lead author of the study, is particularly challenging. He tells Fast Company, “Long-term leaders still struggle with visionary leadership skills,” because it’s a slow-growth skill and “one where leaders need sustained practice in a real-world environment.”