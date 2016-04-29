This Modular Cricket Pod Lets You Create An Urban Insect Farm

Walking up to the Cricket Shelter–a new tent-like structure sitting on a dock at the Brooklyn Navy Yard–it might not immediately be obvious that it’s full of bugs. But inside pods lining the walls, the prototype is raising 22,000 crickets. Why? To eat, of course.

As the bug food trend continues, the Cricket Shelter is designed to make it local. The shelter can easily pop up on a rooftop or empty lot.

“They would fit right into the massive onslaught of urban farms that are happening in Brooklyn and the rest of New York,” says Mitchell Joachim, founder of Terreform, the architecture firm that designed the modular cricket farm. “These farms would be great alongside solar panels and other things you’d probably want to grow on the roof. So there’s an enormous amount of opportunity to have this produced locally.”

Several startups are working on new systems to raise crickets, driven in part by the fact that insect protein has a tiny environmental footprint compared to beef or chicken. But while others work on industrial-scale, automated cricket farms, the Cricket Shelter is designed as a simple system that could also work for small producers.

Unlike a typical DIY cricket farm, the Cricket Shelter is designed to produce a product they say is cleaner than some farms. “They kind of collect the dead crickets and their poop and any other bits of slop and they mix it all up,” says Joachim. The new system is simple to clean, and the crickets can be harvested by turning a dial on each pod and emptying it out.

The design also lets crickets move around–the cricket version of something close to free-range–while also raising as many insects as possible. As the crickets grow, the designers are experimenting with how their feed can change the flavor.

“We’re very interested in gut-loading them with orange peels, apple cores, lime rinds, so they actually taste exquisite,” he says. “They absorb that into their body’s metabolism.”