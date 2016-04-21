The Purple Reign Is Over: Prince Dead At 57

Prince was found dead at his suburban Minneapolis mansion early Thursday morning, the artist’s publicist confirmed to the AP .

The artist had been suffering from the flu, his people said, and during the past few weeks had to cancel several shows in his “Piano and Microphone” tour. His last performance was in Atlanta last Thursday night.

ABC News said the Carver County Sheriff’s Department has now launched an investigation into the death at the Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The singer-songwriter-producer wunderkind began his recording career in 1978 with the For You LP, and later came to international prominence with the 1982 release of the 1999 LP. The Purple Rain LP and motion picture cemented Prince’s position in R&B history, and more generally, in pop culture. That record contained the number one hits “Purple Rain” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

“In this life, things are much harder than in the afterworld,” he sings in the latter hit. “In this life, you’re on your own.”

Some on Twitter are speculating today that Prince either predicted or planned his own death. Earlier this month he removed the tear from his eye in his long-used Twitter avatar.

In all, Prince released 39 albums over 35 years, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. As for awards, he won seven Grammies, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for “Purple Rain” (Best Original Song Score).