200 Years Of Strange And Embarrassing Presidential Campaign Artifacts

Donald Trump’s hair is disturbing. But it’s not the most frightening thing that presidential campaigners have ever worn on their heads. That distinction goes to Grover Cleveland’s crew during his 1888 campaign. It was a fashion of the times for candidates to promote themselves in nighttime events known as “torch parades.” Because before the advent of electricity, lighting was available by fire only.

So Cleveland’s people wore medieval, oil-filled burning helmets that rested just inches from their hair, eyes, and noses.

“It seems extraordinarily dangerous,” laughs Alan Lowe, curator at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. “But it appears that these torch parades were popular from 1860 to 1890.”

Cleveland’s torch helmet is one of 118 presidential campaign artifacts on display now at the Path to the Presidency exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. From Bill Clinton’s Ray-Bans he wore on the Arsenio Hall Show to a pair of Ronald and Nancy Reagan slippers (each foot gets its own Reagan), the installation features more than 200 years of strange campaign artifacts–some released by the presidential campaigns, others by mere supporters and profiteers–which reflect the values of our times and also the petty campaign warfare between candidates.

“There’s a great peanut shaped like Jimmy Carter–that was such an important part of his imagery,” says Lowe. “And then we have a campaign button from Reagan that says he was going to crush the peanuts.”

Likewise, while the campaign of 1960 brought us a board game about the Kennedys, it wasn’t meant as some ironic, self-aware pun like “Feel the Bern” is used today. Rather, it was likely released by some entity on the Nixon side, as, from the museum description, “players each assumed the role of one member of the Kennedy clan and compete with each other in a contest for national prominence in these categories: 1) personal image, 2) influential friends, 3) social standing, 4) position of importance, 5) popular support, and 6) backing of a power group.”

That’s not to say the beautiful, full-maned JFK didn’t get the last laugh against his sweaty cueball rival, because 1960 also brought the voting public a comb that read “comb the Nixon out of your hair.”