Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In May

With Beyoncé dropping surprise albums whenever she pleases (a Saturday night in late April) it’s sort of comforting to know that there is still some stability in pop culture release scheduling. To wit, the first weekend in May will likely always belong to the next tentpole Marvel superhero movie until the end of time, or when these things cease being popular. Along with Captain America: Civil War, a team effort featuring more superheroes than it is physically possible to shake a stick at, May will also bring the latest entry in the X-Men franchise, lest you worry that summertime at the movies was not upon us. But if large-scale, action-packed spectacles aren’t your thing, there are plenty more entertainment options coming your way this month. Read on for all the other movies, shows, books, and more that will be keeping things interesting this month.