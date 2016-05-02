advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In May

“Neighbors 2,” Chelsea Handler’s Netflix series, and a new novel by Don DeLillo are among the many entertainment offerings coming this May.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

With Beyoncé dropping surprise albums whenever she pleases (a Saturday night in late April) it’s sort of comforting to know that there is still some stability in pop culture release scheduling. To wit, the first weekend in May will likely always belong to the next tentpole Marvel superhero movie until the end of time, or when these things cease being popular. Along with Captain America: Civil War, a team effort featuring more superheroes than it is physically possible to shake a stick at, May will also bring the latest entry in the X-Men franchise, lest you worry that summertime at the movies was not upon us. But if large-scale, action-packed spectacles aren’t your thing, there are plenty more entertainment options coming your way this month. Read on for all the other movies, shows, books, and more that will be keeping things interesting this month.

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

Books to Read

  • Zero K by Don DeLillo, out on May 3rd.
  • The Bricks That Built The Houses by Kate Tempest, out on May 3rd.
  • Everyone Brave Is Forgiven by Chris Cleave, out on May 3rd.
  • Everybody’s Fool: A novel by Richard Russo, out on May 3rd.
  • Paul McCartney: The Life by Philip Norman, out on May 3rd.
  • LaRose by Louise Erdrich, out on May 10th.
  • The Noise of Time by Julian Barnes, out on May 10th.
  • Porcelain by Moby, out on May 17th.
  • My Voice by Angie Martinez, out on May 17th.
  • Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me by Steven Hyden, out on May 17th.
  • Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West, out on May 17th.

Places To Go

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: X-Men: Apocalypse: Alan Markfield, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox; The Nice Guys: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; The Darkness: Peter Iovino, courtesy of Universal Pictures; A Bigger Splash: Jack English, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Films; Snowden: courtesy of Open Road Films; Roots: Casey Crafford, courtesy of A&E Networks; Penny Dreadful: Jonathan Hession, courtesy of Showtime; Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising: Chuck Zlotnick, courtesy of Universal Studios; Money Monster: Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of TriStar Pictures; Houdini & Doyle: Joseph Scanlon, courtesy of Fox; Grace and Frankie: Melissa Moseley, courtesy of Netflix; Chelsea: courtesy of Netflix; Captain America: Civil War: Zade Rosenthal, courtesy of Marvel; Alice In Wonderland: Through The Looking Glass: Peter Mountain, courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.; The Angry Birds Movie: courtesy of Rovio Animation, Sony Pictures Entertainment.]

