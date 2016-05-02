Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In May

With Beyoncé dropping surprise albums whenever she pleases (a Saturday night in late April) it’s sort of comforting to know that there is still some stability in pop culture release scheduling. To wit, the first weekend in May will likely always belong to the next tentpole Marvel superhero movie until the end of time, or when these things cease being popular. Along with Captain America: Civil War, a team effort featuring more superheroes than it is physically possible to shake a stick at, May will also bring the latest entry in the X-Men franchise, lest you worry that summertime at the movies was not upon us. But if large-scale, action-packed spectacles aren’t your thing, there are plenty more entertainment options coming your way this month. Read on for all the other movies, shows, books, and more that will be keeping things interesting this month.
Movies In Theaters
- A Bigger Splash, opens May 4th.
- Captain America: Civil War, opens May 6th.
- Kidnap, opens May 13th.
- Money Monster, opens May 13th.
- Snowden, opens May 13th.
- The Darkness, opens May 13th.
- The Trust, opens May 13th.
- The Angry Birds Movie, opens May 20th.
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising Image, opens May 20th.
- The Nice Guys, opens May 20th.
- Maggie’s Plan, opens May 20th.
- Alice Through the Looking Glass, opens May 27th.
- X-Men: Apocalypse, opens May 27th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Michael Ian Black: Noted Expert, opens May 13th.
- The Do-Over, opens May 27th.
- All The Way, opens May 21st.
Albums You Should Hear
- Homeboy Sandman – Kindness For Weakness, out on May 6th.
- Cyndi Lauper – Detour, out on May 6th.
- Goo Goo Dolls – Boxes, out on May 6th.
- Kaytranada – 99.9%, out on May 6th.
- White Lung – Paradise, out on May 6th.
- Islands – Should I Remain Here at Sea?, out on May 13th.
- Islands – Taste, out on May 13th.
- So So Glos – Kamikaze, out on May 13th.
- Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman, out on May 20th.
- Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest, out on May 20th.
- Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels, out on May 20th.
- Eric Clapton – I Still Do, out on May 20th.
- Fifth Harmony – 7/27, out on May 20th.
- Pantha du Prince – The Triad, out on May 20th.
- Richard Ashcroft – These People, out on May 20th.
- Tim Heidecker – In Glendale, out on May 20th.
- Beth Orton – Kidsticks, out on May 27th.
- Gold Panda – Good Luck And Do Your Best, out on May 27th.
- Holy Fuck – Congrats, out on May 27th.
- Thrice – To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, out on May 27th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Penny Dreadful, premieres May 1st on Showtime.
- Houdini & Doyle, premieres May 2nd on Fox.
- Grace and Frankie, premieres May 6th on Netflix.
- Chelsea, premieres May 11th on Netflix.
- Every Brilliant Thing, premieres May 11th on HBO.
- Mike and Molly, Season Finale premieres May 16th on CBS.
- Lady Dynamite, premieres May 20th on Netflix.
- Preacher, premieres May 22nd on AMC.
- Bloodline, premieres May 27th on Netflix.
- Roots, premieres May 30th on A&E, History, and Lifetime.
- Maya and Marty in Manhattan, premieres May 31st on NBC.
Books to Read
- Zero K by Don DeLillo, out on May 3rd.
- The Bricks That Built The Houses by Kate Tempest, out on May 3rd.
- Everyone Brave Is Forgiven by Chris Cleave, out on May 3rd.
- Everybody’s Fool: A novel by Richard Russo, out on May 3rd.
- Paul McCartney: The Life by Philip Norman, out on May 3rd.
- LaRose by Louise Erdrich, out on May 10th.
- The Noise of Time by Julian Barnes, out on May 10th.
- Porcelain by Moby, out on May 17th.
- My Voice by Angie Martinez, out on May 17th.
- Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me by Steven Hyden, out on May 17th.
- Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West, out on May 17th.
Places To Go
- The EDM festival Electric Daisy Carnival comes to NYC–Citi Field–in mid-May.
- NYCxDesign, NYC’s city-wide celebration of global design, runs May 3-17.
- The 10th Annual Japan Day will be held at Central Park on May 8.
- The Steampunk World’s Fair is May 13-15 is Piscataway, NJ.
- World B-boy Battle Breakdancing Championship is on May 15th.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: X-Men: Apocalypse: Alan Markfield, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox; The Nice Guys: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; The Darkness: Peter Iovino, courtesy of Universal Pictures; A Bigger Splash: Jack English, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Films; Snowden: courtesy of Open Road Films; Roots: Casey Crafford, courtesy of A&E Networks; Penny Dreadful: Jonathan Hession, courtesy of Showtime; Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising: Chuck Zlotnick, courtesy of Universal Studios; Money Monster: Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of TriStar Pictures; Houdini & Doyle: Joseph Scanlon, courtesy of Fox; Grace and Frankie: Melissa Moseley, courtesy of Netflix; Chelsea: courtesy of Netflix; Captain America: Civil War: Zade Rosenthal, courtesy of Marvel; Alice In Wonderland: Through The Looking Glass: Peter Mountain, courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.; The Angry Birds Movie: courtesy of Rovio Animation, Sony Pictures Entertainment.]