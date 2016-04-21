A Platform Is Meaningless Unless It’s A Platform For Making People’s Lives Better

What is a platform? It’s a slippery concept to pin down. And perhaps that’s why we struggle to build great ones. Not just those people grudgingly use — but those people love, adore, admire, respect, flock to, that, because they become an indispensible part of the fabric of people’s lives, endure, grow, and resonate, not stagnate, wither, and languish.

Here’s how you probably think of a platform, if you paid attention in B-school: An asset that other people can use to build their own products and services atop.

Here’s how we should think of platforms. Things which elevate people’s lives. That’s what “platforms” really are, right? Things which raise us up higher than we could stand on our own. Our challenge is building more of those. The real thing.

Why?

When we think of platforms the old way, we begin without a point. We might even be successful at making assets that other people use to build products and services atop. But it’s not often that people use those products and services. Even the most successful companies in the world struggle.

Remember Google Plus? What was the point? Not much. Platforms fail when most of the products and service on those platforms fail to benefit people in real, enduring, and meaningful ways. When they offer little to no real human impact — because they had little purpose to deliver it in the first place. And so such platforms end up cluttered with the tedious, mediocre, humdrum — and drowned by them. They’re prone to what economists call adverse selection, where they offer up more bitter lemons than succulent oranges. Who wants to wade through an endless sea of that? If you see being a platform as simply a game of making an asset that delivers products and services, not impact, then the truth is that even if you succeed, you’ll probably fail.

A platform, if we think about what the word means, is really something that elevates. That we can stand atop, and be lifted a little higher.

When you look at truly successful platforms, it’s impact, often dramatic, radical, life-changing, that they all share in common. NikePlus makes people better runners and athletes. Apple’s App Store can increase your productivity, efficiency, effectiveness, relaxation, and so on, with a few taps. Netflix helps us enjoy things a little more efficiently and effectively. In other words, they offer us not just more stuff — but impact. And that’s why they are an indispensable part of the fabric of people’s lives.