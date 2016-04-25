7 Moments Of Wasted Time In Your Day And How To Fill Them

Even if the big pieces of your life fit together well, wasted bits of time can feel as annoying as a leaky faucet. Some of these leaks can be blamed on others, and some are self-inflicted, but either way, no one can make more time. Losing minutes in drips and drops can wear you down. Here are some common time leaks, with short- and long-term solutions for plugging them.

Short-term fix. Always assign yourself a project of the day to work on that can be broken down into small chunks. It can be professional (decluttering your desk; unsubscribing from newsletters you no longer read) or a personal one (getting 10,000 steps–you can pace around your office), but you’ll be amazed how much you can get done when you chip away at it five minutes at a time.

Long-term fix. If it’s a one-on-one conversation, always offer to be the one initiating the call. That way, it starts when you want it to start. As for conference calls, try to push them to one portion of the day, ideally the lower-energy mid-afternoon slot. That way a late-starting call isn’t sapping time that could be better spent on focused work.

Short-term fix. While everyone else is looking at social media, consciously use this time to read something edifying, such as poetry or a thought-provoking article you’ve saved to read later. Better yet, get your head out of your phone and practice the fine art of small talk with the person next to you, or think through your goals for the day.

Long-term fix. Invest in a good coffee maker, good coffee, and any add-ins you like. Over time, making your coffee at home will save minutes and money. Brew a pot while you’re in the shower, get a good travel mug, and you can shave at least five to 10 minutes off the morning routine.

Short-term fix. After people get interrupted, they tend to repeat a cycle of behaviors that get them back into work mode. The cycle often involves a check of email and favorite websites, and that can take 10-15 minutes, easy. If you get interrupted, or interrupt yourself, note exactly where you were and challenge yourself to start right back without the transition cycle. If the last interruption was less than 30 minutes ago, the news will not have changed much. You don’t need to check the headlines again.

Long-term fix. Structure your life for fewer interruptions. Working from home one to two days a week can help with this, as can office quiet hours, when everyone agrees to buckle down. Time management expert Laura Stack suggests coming up with a visual signal (flags, goofy hats, whatever works in your work culture) to indicate that now is not a good time for interruptions (see 4 Strategies To Make Your Office A Place Where People Can Focus).