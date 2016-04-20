The Future Of All Technology Is Revealed In This Fake Ad For The “Dildo Drone”

WHAT: It is straight-up a fake ad for a “dildo drone,” which would be a hands-free personal pleasure device for those who want to diddle themselves while eating a burger and drinking a beer at the same time.

WHO: Michael Krivicka, who created the Dildo Selfie Stick, is apparently finding himself a comfortable niche in the realm of “piece of contemporary technology that would have confused your grandparents” + “dildo” on the Internet.

WHY WE CARE: Krivicka told Co.Create that he pursued the selfie stick idea because he thought the “selfie spoon” launched by Cinnamon Toast Crunch “was the stupidest thing I’d ever seen, then challenged myself to come up with something even more ridiculous.” And once you’ve dared to be stupid, it’s hard to stop. Hence the Dildo Drone, which both satirizes the ever-expanding ways in which brands and companies talk about the potential of drones in the future and serves as a satisfying repository for, like, dildo jokes. As combinations go, it’s almost as good as having your burger and beer, and–er–taking care of your other business at the same time.