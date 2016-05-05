advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Marvel’s Brand Expanded As Far As Their Universe

How Marvel’s Brand Expanded As Far As Their Universe
[Photos: HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY (SUPERMAN COMIC); MONDADORI/GETTY (STAN LEE); SANTI VISALLI/GETTY (STAN LEE); BUYENLARGE/GETTY (CAPTAIN AMERICA MOVIE POSTER); SPENCER PLATT/GETTY (MARVEL TOYS); TIM GAINEY/ALAMY (SPIDERMAN COMIC); MIM FRIDAY/ALAMY (WOLVERINE); FILM STILLS/ALAMY (FANTASTIC FOUR COMIC); SERGE OSTROVERHOFF/ALAMY (SPEED LINES); DAILY MAIL/REX/ALAMY (DAILY MAIL); INDIAPICTURE/ALAMY (SHAKING HANDS); THE ADVERTISING ARCHIVES/ALAMY (PULP POSTER); STEPHEN BARNES/BUSINESS/ALAMY (COMICS); MIM FRIDAY/ALAMY (COMICS); RONALD GRANT/NEW WORLD PICTURES/ALAMY (PUNISHER POSTER); RADHARC IMAGES/ALAMY (COMICS); ROSALRENEBETANCOURT 1/ALAMY (COMIC FAIR); FANATIC STUDIO/ALAMY (LINE CHART); MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD/ALAMY (FANTASTIC FOUR MOVIE POSTER); AF ARCHIVE/ALAMY (THOR MOVIE POSTER); EVERETT COLLECTION/ALAMY (IRON MAN MOVIE POSTER); AF ARCHIVE/ALAMY (PROFESSOR X); B CHRISTOPHER/ALAMY (MICKEY MOUSE HAT); PHOTOS 12/ALAMY (ANT-MAN MOVIE POSTER); PHOTOS 12/ALAMY (AVENGERS MOVIE POSTER); JAMIE PHAM PHOTOGRAPHY/ALAMY (COSPLAYERS); 360b/SHUTTERSTOCK (MARVEL LOGO)
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life