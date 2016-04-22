Ikea’s New Bike Is Designed To Take On Cars—And, Yes, It Packs Flat In A Box

When Ikea started working on the Sladda, a new $800 bike that will launch in stores later this year, they weren’t necessarily planning to make a bicycle.

“We didn’t start off thinking of a bike from the very beginning,” says Marcus Engman, Ikea’s head of design. “We started off actually designing a new transport system.”

The company–which sees itself in the business of providing solutions for everyday problems, not just making bookcases and sofas–realized that as urban populations swell, more people would want and need alternatives to a car.

“We could see that this is a big need–for urban transportation,” Engman says. “Less and less people are buying cars and getting driver’s licenses, mostly young people in urban areas.” As the design team considered alternatives, they eventually settled on the idea of a bike–but they approached it a little differently than most on the market.

The key was to make something that could easily carry the same things that someone might normally carry in a car. “Of course, we aimed to do a really great bike, but the big aim was to do a bike that could be a really great transport system, because we didn’t see many of those,” he says. “Some of them are not versatile.”

The new unisex bike has a simple click-on system that lets users instantly pop on accessories such as racks or a trailer if they need to carry something bigger than usual. “If you want to change the bike for different purposes really fast, that was our aim,” he says. “[We were] looking at the bike like the app store, then you could add different apps to it. That was the idea. The apps would be different things for different uses. This is an open system, also, it’s not just for Ikea–if you want to add something to it yourself, that’s absolutely possible.”

The front rack is mounted on the frame, rather than the handlebar-mounted racks that are more common, so that the bike stays stable even when a heavy load is packed on the front. The step-in frame makes it simpler to get on and off, and is designed to double as a perfectly balanced handle if you need to carry the bike. An upright, semi-relaxed posture makes it easier to see traffic in the city.