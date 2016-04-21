The Most Exciting Rap Beef In Years Is Happening Right Now–On A Podcast

Jay-Z vs. Nas. Canibus vs LL Cool J. NWA vs Ice Cube. The great rap beefs make hip-hop fans feel lucky to be alive to witness them. Not only do they pack divisive drama on a scale that ranges from cinematic to biblical, but sometimes they push each contender toward unheard heights of creativity. Just this past year, for instance, Drake got a Grammy nomination out of a Meek Mill diss track , marking perhaps the most unequivocal win in beef history. While that feud was typical of modern rap battles, which tend to play out over Twitter and Soundcloud rather than the radio airwaves of Roxanne War-time , the hottest rap beef in years is taking place on completely new technological turf: a podcast.

Devoted podfans show love for their favorites in different ways. Some patronize the sponsors. Others send in homemade gifts. And the really hardcore, possibly shortsighted ones get tattoos. But on Jensen Karp and Matthew Robinson’s hip-hop leaning pop culture podcast, Get Up On This, true heads send in songs. Shawn Collins, The Batman of Rap made a set of tracks early on that the hosts enjoyed so much, they made them part of the show’s official repertoire. A series of regular contributors followed, and collectively became known within the show’s mythology as the Four Horsemen. Over the years, their work has been a nice value-add—on any given episode, you might hear one of several extremely decent underground rappers spit bars about the podcast itself. But then, two weeks ago, all hell broke loose in the best possible way. The Four Horsemen are now in all-out war with each other, and everybody’s going to the mattresses.

It’s beef season.

“In all honestly, it’s mind-blowing,” Jensen Karp tells me. “We’ve always been impressed with the quality of songs we’ve gotten from fans over the past few years, but the bar has been raised so high with these beef songs, that we genuinely believe we’re showcasing the best diss tracks in years.”

The podcaster and comedy writer knows what he’s talking about too. In a former life, Jensen got a million-dollar record deal as the rapper, Hot Karl, an experience which he recounts in a forthcoming memoir. Although out of the game now, he still keeps an ear tuned toward the current world of battle rapping, and reports on his podcast whenever there are new developments like the recent Compliments Battle. (You have to see it to believe it.) But Jensen doesn’t have to look very far for rap battles at the moment because the most interesting one around is happening in his backyard.

In a recent song submission, rapper William Giovanni, a/k/a WillGee, made a passing reference to surpassing Shawn Collins to become the definitive rapper of the show—The Get-Up God, if you will. Collins had informally retired from sending in songs, and there was a chance calling him out might have gone unnoticed, or at least unanswered. That proved to not be the case, though, and Giovanni’s minor slight ultimately awakened a sleeping giant.