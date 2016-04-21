The Class Of 2016 Has Better Economic Prospects Than Last Year’s Grads

Members of the class of 2016 are about to take their first steps on career paths. While no one can predict how they will do once they become part of the workforce, the Economic Policy Institute analyzed employment, enrollment, and wage trends to determine their economic prospects.

A paper, titled “Class of 2016,” found that this cohort has better job prospects than members of last year’s graduating class. Thanks to the steady economic recovery, these young people are expected to do better than any other class since 2009.

On a less positive note, they will still have challenges. Wages for both high school and college grads haven’t reached pre-recession levels, as they’ve either stagnated or declined for nearly each group since 2000. And while both unemployment and underemployment (aka working in a job that doesn’t require a degree) rates improved, they too haven’t fallen past what they were before 2007.

As the EPI researchers noted, the recession isn’t totally to blame. They write:

It is high because young workers always experience disproportionate increases in unemployment during periods of labor market weakness—and the Great Recession and its aftermath is the longest, most severe period of economic weakness in more than seven decades.

Neither is the so-called “skills gap” that others have cited as a hiring challenge when searching for qualified candidates. Instead, the researchers point to “weak demand for goods and services, which makes it unnecessary for employers to significantly ramp up hiring.”

Here’s how it breaks down:

College graduates: unemployment in 2016 is 5.6% versus 5.5% in 2007. Underemployment in 2016 is 12.6% versus 9.6% in 2007.

High school graduates: unemployment in 2016 is 17.9% versus 15.9% in 2007. Underemployment in 2016 is 33.7% versus 26.8% in 2007.

The paper focuses on graduates, but the researchers observed that not all young people in the workforce have a diploma or degree. Three-quarters of those aged between 17-24 have graduated from high school, and only 9.3% have earned a bachelor’s degree.