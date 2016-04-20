Wise Cracks And Cowboy Hats: Watch The Teaser Trailer For “The Magnificent Seven”

WHO: Sony Pictures, Antoine Fuqua

WHY WE CARE: From the original of this flick to Young Guns 2 and Unforgiven, it’s tough to resist a great ensemble Western. Denzel, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, among others, is a solid call sheet for any flick. Here we have one in the hands of director Antoine Fuqua, and by the looks of the first trailer it will try to walk the fine line between fun and f**kin’ crazy–as reflected by its screenwriters Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, Expendables 2). However it manages that balance, it’s probably worth the price of admission just to see the cowboy banter between Pratt and Denzel.