4 Ways To Finish Team Projects Successfully And On Time, Every Time

Back in 2004, PricewaterhouseCoopers reviewed 10,640 projects from 200 companies in 30 countries across a range of industries, and found that only 2.5% of those companies completed 100% of their projects. For anyone with a job, that may not be too surprising–projects get delayed and derailed all the time. But the costs can pile up. By one measure , organizations lose $109 million for every $1 billion invested in projects and programs.

No matter our roles, we’re constantly tasked with creating and executing new initiatives and undertakings–so why not invest a little more energy into making sure they succeed? Learning how to lead and deliver projects more effectively isn’t just good for our companies, it can often make or break our careers. With that in mind, these four rules can help.

The Project Management Institute reports that only 64% of projects meet their goals. The best projects start with “thinking” and only proceed to “doing” when there is a viable plan in place. Bridging that divide–between idea and implementation–is the first point where many projects stumble. In fact, if you and your project team can outline common goals and a carefully considered plan for reaching them, you’re about 80% there.

Because culture comes down to the beliefs, expectations, and sense of purpose a team shares, it can change according to the project.

Doing that well takes plenty of research and asking the right questions. But there is such a thing as over-brainstorming. Putting hundreds of questions on the wall in Post-It notes, or unloading every possible, half-baked idea into a Google doc, is probably a bad move. Too much idea generation at the very beginning of a project will only confuse. The trick is to keep it simple, pragmatic, and targeted.

Rather than just asking everyone to get every idea out there on the table first, try asking these three questions (in this order):

Why are we doing this in the first place?

What are our current capabilities for doing it?

What are the milestones we’ll need to track our progress?

In other words: define, assess, plan.

You already know that to get off to a good start, you need everyone on your team to understand their own role and work well together. But while we’re used to talking about work culture with respect to entire organizations, it tends to get short shrift at the team level.