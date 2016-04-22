A 5-Step Process For Delivering Tough News

Maybe an employee’s work has been subpar lately. Or your coworker is really botching a client interaction. It’s the dreaded moment when it’s time to tell someone a hard truth—and they’re not going to like it.

Before you dive in, you’ve got to consider the situation, says CEO adviser Mindy Mackenzie, author of The Courage Solution: The Power of Truth Telling with Your Boss, Peers, and Team. Telling someone a hard truth to help them get better means that you care enough about that person to do so. It may not always be your place to share something that might be painful or upsetting, but if you have a relationship in which you’re invested, then you owe it to the person to be honest, she says.

“For example, it’s not an act of caring, as a leader, to allow your direct report to think they’re performing well when they are not. In fact, it’s disrespectful to them,” she says.

Once you decide something has to be said, and you’re the one to say it, use this five-step approach to make the process less painful.

Most tough conversations are best held in private, Mackenzie says. Don’t launch into such a difficult conversation when the person is agitated or rushed. Starting out with a calm, confidential setting gives you the best chance for a positive outcome, she says.

Give the person a clue about what’s coming, says management psychologist Karissa Thacker, author of The Art of Authenticity: Tools to Become an Authentic Leader and Your Best Self. If the person is completely unaware that they’re about to hear something difficult, you risk losing their trust. Thacker suggests saying something like, “I want to have a candid relationship with you,” or “I want us to work together more effectively,” she says.

If you’re still using the old “compliment sandwich” approach—say something nice, deliver criticism, then end with another compliment—it’s time to upgrade, Mackenzie says. The LCS approach is more straightforward and less gratuitous, but still keeps the interaction as pleasant as possible.