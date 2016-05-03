The Procrastinator’s Guide To Landing A Great Last-Minute Internship

Don’t have an internship lined up for the summer? Take a deep breath. It’s not too late–so long as you’re willing to put in the work.

It’s true you’re a bit behind, as deadlines for applications at many companies with formal internship programs have already passed. But there’s good news: There are still internship opportunities up for grabs.

“Many small and medium-sized companies don’t realize they need interns until April or May rolls around,” says Lauren Berger, CEO of InternQueen.com, “so they post their internship openings relatively late.”

Since you’re in a time crunch, you’ll need to ace the application process. You’re probably thinking, “Yeah, right. Easier said than done.” Well, not necessarily–if you follow these steps.

The last thing you want to do is panic and spend your time applying to every single internship you can find. “You need to take a targeted approach,” says Sharise Kent, author of The Internship Manual: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Internship of Your Dreams.

Recruiters and hiring managers can tell within 10 seconds if you’ve sent a generic application.

“If you’re a freshman who is applying to internships typically reserved for juniors, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage,” says Kent. Focus on programs that fit your skills and level of experience.

Moreover, make the best use of your time. Before you spend hours applying to two- to three-month-old internship postings, pick up the phone and ask the company whether the position is still available, suggests Stephanie Waite, senior associate director of Yale’s Office of Career Strategy.