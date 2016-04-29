The 9 Things Recruiters Say Should Be In Your Thank-You Note

If you’ve reached the stage of your job search where you’re sending thank-you notes, you’re almost at the finish line—but don’t get complacent. A thank-you note is a critical opportunity to seal the deal, so you need to get it right.

We asked recruiters to weigh in on what they like to see in a thank you. Take this advice and you’ll thank us later. (And yes, we expect a card.)

“Thank-you notes should be sincere and should tell the interview team why their time invested was well worth it. It is not a time to name drop or schmooze with insincere general comments. These thank-you notes get thrown away.” —Heather Kinzie, owner of A Leading Solution, Anchorage, Alaska

“Genuine notes are the best notes, and I save them for my smile file, to look back at on days that aren’t so great to remind myself why I do what I do.” —Kristina Minyard, a corporate recruiter, Huntsville, Alabama

“I like it when a candidate specifically mentions something they learned about our company while interviewing, and how excited they are about that new piece of information.” —Kristina Minyard

“This is a very important step, and yet many candidates overlook it. Tell your interviewer, again, that you are interested in working there, and why: ‘I’d be delighted to join XYZ company.’ Be specific.” —Tammy Colson, owner of TalentCrib, Cleveland

“I like to see that a person has thought about the job as described in the interview and reiterates both their interest in the position and an ability to tie their qualifications to the role.” —Mary Faulkner, head of talent for Denver Water, Colorado

“I like to see something not revealed in the interview. The thank-you note should include a new question or point you missed mentioning when we spoke. This shows you put some thought into your responses even after you left. If it’s missing, that’s a red flag.” —Mike Smith, founder of Salescoaching1, Windermere, Florida

“It’s great to see specific references to the discussion that took place in the interview. This demonstrates an attention to detail and a recollection of the specific conversation.” —Frank Zupan, director of talent management for Associated Materials, Cleveland

“Tell me that you like or are impressed with the people you talked with. Tell me something that shows you understand why we think we’re special. If you can demonstrate positivity and an appreciation of our culture, that goes a long way.” —Lisa Kaminski, talent engagement director for Ingage Partners, Cincinnati

“I like seeing my name spelled correctly. It’s Erin, not Eric. And Stevens, not Stephens. Details matter.” —Erin Stevens, corporate recruiter with MasterBrand Cabinets, Louisville, Kentucky

This article originally appeared in Monster and is reprinted with permission.