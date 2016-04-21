advertisement
Matt Damon Is “Bourne” Again, And So Are Kickass Car Chases

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

WHAT: The first full, punchdrunk trailer for Jason Bourne, the latest film in the 14 years-running Jason Bourne saga.

WHO: Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass, both back for the first time since 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum.

WHY WE CARE: The last Bourne movie–2012’s The Bourne Legacy, starring Jeremy Renner, was not as bad as history remembers it. But for this franchise, “not bad” is kind of a nosedive. Now, the former amnesiac spy character is back in good hands, and joined by Tommy Lee Jones as the new political heavy. The plot involves something of a Snowden-level government leak, but it’s kind of hard to pay attention to that when there’s a kickass Las Vegas car chase. While we don’t see any evidence of a return to the magazine-fu glory days, well, you gotta hold something back from the trailer.

