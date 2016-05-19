Why The Fed Won’t Hike Interest Rates In June

(New York) Investors listened attentively as Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer spoke at an economics conference in New York. Attendees were eager to hear his comments after awaking to finance news channels along with the front pages of all the leading financial newspapers declaring June as a strong possibility for the Federal Reserve Bank to enact it’s second rate hike.

Dr. Fischer was careful not to comment on whether the Fed would raise rates in June and kept the bulk of his comments on the subject matter. However, he did make one foreboding statement in regards to the current economy and the Fed’s mandate. “What we need most, now that we are near full employment and approaching our target inflation rate, is faster potential growth,” said Vice Chairman Fischer.

The Fed wanted to execute two more rate hikes this year. The notion of a rate increases is being championed by Dr. Fischer behind the scenes. Additional comments by the New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley were eerily similar as he stated, “We are on track to satisfy a lot of the conditions” for a rate hike. It isn’t a coincidence that both men echoed the same sentiment.

However, a June rate increase is highly unlikely because that would mean two consecutive rate hikes in both June and July–since this is an election year the Fed will not want to interfere with the election cycle–that leaves fall hikes off the table.

From an economic perspective the yield curve should flatten, and the front end of the yield curve isn’t what affects the economy. The back end of the yield curve affects mortgages and corporate financing–consequently corporate bond sales are surging in this environment. This issuance allows firms to cushion soft sales as investors search for yield. This has been driven by the low rate environment, sensing the impending hikes and inflation corporations are maximizing issuance opportunities.

All Fed meetings are live-which means that the Fed can affect rate decisions sans a news conference. The July meeting doesn’t have a press conference, so market participant expectations are focused on the aspect of coverage along with a review of the last meetings discussions–increasing the anticipation is that they will affect a rate in June. This is the hot money and they have the wrong impression for the following reasons:

a) The Fed still operates on a data dependent basis and the current conditions are not remotely supportive in the U.S.