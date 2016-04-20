Will Twitter’s New Board Members Help Solve Its Diversity Problem?

In November 2015, a former Twitter developer lambasted the company for its inability to foster a diverse workplace. “There were moments,” Leslie Miley wrote in a Medium post , “that caused me to question how and why a company whose product has been used as an agent of revolutionary social change did not reflect the diversity of thought, conversation, and people in its ranks.”

On April 8th, Twitter announced two new board members. Many saw this as a chance to prove that it was ready to tackle the problems Miley and others enumerated. Ultimately, the company went with Martha Lane Fox–a U.K.-based travel website cofounder and digital advocate–and PepsiCo executive Hugh Johnston to its board.

The Twitter board now consists of two women, eight men, and one person of color. Two of those eight men will be leaving the board following the 2016 annual meeting. After the announcement, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that more board members would be added soon–“ones that will bring diversity”–but no word yet about who they are or when they’ll be announced.

The two new board members are undoubtedly seasoned executives. Johnston has worked at PepsiCo for more than a decade, as well as served on AOL’s board for three years (he vacated his seat last June). Lane Fox is a well-known British businessperson. In the ’90s she cofounded the travel website lastminute.com, and has since been involved in various other businesses. She also founded the online advocacy group doteveryone.org.uk, which highlights how Internet technologies can be used for the greater good.

Despite the new blood, it does leave an elephant in the room. Twitter has been dealing with diversity issues for quite a while now. It’s last diversity report–published in August 2015–indicated that less than 30% of its leadership was non-white, and only 2% of the company’s entire staff identified as black or African-American. Following the release of these numbers, Twitter committed to fostering a more diverse workforce. Miley’s comments, which were published four months after Twitter’s pledge, sent a message that perhaps the company’s public comments didn’t match the reality.

For months, people wondered who would fill these seats. One prominent rumor said that Twitter was courting TV producer Shonda Rhimes. Instead, Lane Fox appears to represent the voice of diversity on Twitter’s board–at least for now. In an op-ed for the Telegraph, she writes, “Diversity on boards is critical to sustaining and advancing performance.” But is her presence enough?

Many see the omission of a person of color as the most glaring issue. “I do think there ought to be on Twitter’s board several representatives of those who are among the most active Twitter users,” says Freada Kapor Klein, a California-based investor, diversity advocate, and philanthropist. Dorsey’s tweet hinted that this may change, but no updates have been divulged.