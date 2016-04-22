Richard Linklater On How The Story Is Always In the Details

Richard Linklater is often a man out of time. Whether it’s returning to suburban 1976 in his resin-caked breakthrough, Dazed and Confused, riding around in Model Ts for the 1920s-set Newton Boys, or visiting the near future in the rotoscoped paranoid fantasy, A Scanner Darkly, he’s at home in any era. Clearly, something about bringing a time period to life helps him bring a story to life.

Richard Linklater on the set of Everybody Want Some!!

In his last film, 2014’s coming-of-age magnum opus, Boyhood, he had it easy. All Linklater had to do to take a broad-canvas snapshot of each of the 12 years the movie was filmed during was take a look outside and breathe it all in. The singular process of putting Boyhood together afforded him the opportunity to make a period piece in real time. While iPhones and YouTube are invented in the background, people grow apart or come together in the foreground. It was an intimate, meaningful experiment that pushed the boundaries of filmmaking forward. For his next project, however, Linklater wanted to go back–in a few different ways. Everybody Wants Some!! is set in 1980, borrows heavily from his own life, and is a throwback to the ensemble, day-in-the-life, laid back comedy of Dazed and Confused.

Now playing in theaters, Everybody Wants Some!! is set during the weekend before college starts for baseball player and Linklater surrogate, Jake (Blake Jenner). The movie follows Jake around as he learns the hierarchy of being on a high-caliber baseball team, and as he and the team wander from discotheque to country bar and experience some of the many ways students in 1980 lived life. Oh yeah, they also try to get laid. A lot. The film’s title is very apt.

While the time period itself is merely a vehicle for the story to drive in, some aspects of assembling that vehicle affect how it’s going to handle. Recently, Co.Create talked to Richard Linklater about watching old videos of American Bandstand for fashion cues, why it’s important to get the dancing right, and how certain details that seem charmingly old-fashioned are just the way things were.

“I didn’t want to have the players or anyone in the movie seem aware that they’re in a period piece, but I also wanted to have it be authentic as possible and try to get all the details right,” Linklater says. “[About a scene in which characters drive around singing along to “Rapper’s Delight”] I remember doing that. I remember being in the backseat with my friend Julio and he took the mic and replaced the name of the guy in the song with ‘Julio.’ That song’s such a watershed song, it’s been parodied and used in a lot of ways, but I was kind of going back to the original use at the time—what it felt like at the time to have something so new right in front of you. It had these kind of disco-y beats and you were like, ‘Well, what is rap music?’ And I wanted the characters to be open to that.”

Glen Powell plays Finnegan, Wyatt Russell plays Willoughby, Blake Jenner plays Jake, J. Quinton Johnson plays Dale and Temple Baker plays Plummer in Everybody Wants Some!!

“The title at one point was gonna be That’s What I’m Talking About. I had one teammate, he would just say that for anything. You could say anything, and he’d be like, ‘That’s what I’m talking ’bout!’ He didn’t really make much sense. But it was something people said a lot back then,” Linklater says. “I was pretty careful about what people said and didn’t say in the movie. The stuff they’re talking about is mostly pretty general, it’s not so period specific. I wasn’t trying to draw any attention to topical stuff. On one hand, commenting on the world around them is going to change over time, because it’s a whole different world. Back then, there’d be one show that 89 million people would watch, so people all watched the same shows. On the other hand, people don’t change that much, kind of the same impulses raging through all of us.”